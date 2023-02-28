Urfi Javed shuts rumours of her doing Lock Upp & Khatron Ke Khiladi; says 'Tumhara dhandha kon...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URFI JAVED Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi never fails to make headlines, she always makes sure to be in the limelight with her bold and sultry fashion sense. This time she is in news for her appearance in reality shows, Lock Upp and Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress and social media influencer revealed that she has not been approached for doing reality shows. While the start date of the show hasn't been announced yet, many names from the small screen were lately in buzz for being a contestant in the show. Urfi was one of them.

Many speculated that the Bigg Boss OTT contestant might do one of the two shows (Lock Upp or KKK) this year. However, she dismissed the rumour and confirmed to paps that she isn’t doing the show. Adding, "Tum chahte ho me jail chali jau? Mujhe approach tak nahi kia gaya hai and likh ke lelo me ye shows nahi karne wali hai".

Further she claimed, "Main kya karu reality show me jaake. Mere jaane ke baad tumhara dhandha kon chalaega".

For the outing, Urfi donned a DIY aqua coloured co-ord set designed. The actress flaunted her washboard abs while posing for the paparazzi. She also engaged in a fun banter with the shutterbugs present at the venue as one of them asked her to name her dress. Urfi replied, "dress ka naam hai.. and later insisted that her dress is called 'Sheila Ki Jawani'."

Recently, Urfi surprised everyone by dolling up in ace designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's golden saree. She looked stunning in the ethnic ensemble. The social media team of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla took to their Instagram and shared some pictures of Urfi. They captioned the post, "Love her or hate her, you cannot ignore her."

She also shared the pictures on her Instagram feed and revealed how no designer gave her clothes for appearances and that led her to make her own outfits using her creativity. However, her clothes often get criticised by people. "I am thrilled to be dressed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. They are masters of what they do and have made me feel all the more empowered with their acceptance of who I am.No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own. Abu Sandeep have changed that for me.@abujanisandeepkhosla," she wrote.

On the work front, Urfi Javed shot to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss OTT. Apart from that, she has also been featured in daily soaps like Meri Durga, Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniyaa, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and others.

