BARC TRP Report Week 18: Anupamaa slides down, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah re-enters in Top 5

Image Source : TWITTER/@ITSAYUSHISHUKLA,RUPALIGANGULY Anupamaa slides down, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah re-enters in Top 5

In the race of getting the most viewership on Television, daily soaps try to bring out interesting twists to keep the viewers hooked. From fantasy, supernatural to sci-fi and suspense drama, TV shows contain everything that entertainment stands for. This is where the TRP report comes in. It reveals which TV show has managed to attract viewers in the last week and which hasn't. In week 18 of the BARC TRP report, Stra Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has managed to bag the first position, defeating long term champion Anupamaa.

Let's know how was the TRP rating of your favorite shows and which were the top 5 in BARC TRP Report.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin dethroned Anupamaa that had been ruling the TRP charts for a long time. The show earned 3.4 million impressions this week.

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguli and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa slipped to the second spot. It garnered 3.0 million impressions.

Imlie

Imlie has been a constant in the top 5 of the TRP report for many months. Starring actors Subum Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh, the show earned 2.9 million impressions this week.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The longest running TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, re-entered the top 5 this week. The show had been in the headlines for various reasons. Firstly, Bhavya Gandhi, who used to play Tapu in the show, lost his father. Another reason is actress Munmun Dutta who has been booked for making an alleged casteist slur in a video. The actress plays Babita Ji in the show. The show has got 2.3 million impressions this week

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai/ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Both popular and long running shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 keep making their presence felt in the Top 5. This week, they earned 2.2 million impressions.