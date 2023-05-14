TMKOC: Police start inquiry into Jennifer Mistry's 'sexual harassment' allegations against Asit Modi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jennifer Mistry and Asit Modi

Mumbai police have started an inquiry into the complaint of sexual harassment filed by ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal against producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two crew members. The producer has denied the allegations, claiming that the actress, who portrayed the character of Roshan Kaur Sodhi in the long-running sitcom, was let go from the show due to misbehaviour. She shocked fans when she unexpectedly left the show after 15 years.

Following her exit, the actress came forward with recent allegations of sexual harassment against the show's producer, Asit Modi. While Asit straightaway denied these accusations and deemed them baseless, Jennifer remains resolute in her claims. Now, a First Information Report (FIR) will be registered after statements of those named in the complaint are recorded, the police official here added.

The Powai police in Mumbai had earlier received an email from Jennifer Mistry complaining against the producer and the two crew members. They have now received a written complaint in which the actor has levelled allegations of sexual harassment, the official said. The written complaint, received by police on May 8, came from the National Commission for Women (NCW) which the actor had approached seeking justice, he said. The actress claimed that the producer “sexually harassed” her on multiple occasions over the last few years.

Earlier, she took to her Instagram account and shared a video saying some powerful words and warning the makers. She recited a couplet, "Chuppi ko meri kamzori mat samjhna, main chup thi kyunki saleeka hai mujh mein. Khuda gawah hai ki sach kya hai. Yaad rakh, uske ghar mein koi fark nahi tujhmein ya mujhme." (Don't take my silence for weakness, I was quite because I wanted to. God knows what is the truth, don't forget we are equal in front of him.)

After Jennifer's accusations, TMKOC producer Asit Modi refuted and said that it is baseless. He told TOI, "This is just a fake and baseless allegation and it holds no truth. She is just trying to malign my image. This is my genuine reaction and I am not trying to make excuses or cover up. Everyone knows how I am in real life. We sacked her from the show and my team. My director and the team asked her to leave the show. We have all the proof and I am not talking just randomly. My production will soon send you all the proofs and documents."

