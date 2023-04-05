Talent India Talent Hunt: Mushtaq Khan launches the poster of reality TV show awards event

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mushtaq Khan launches the poster of Talent India Talent Hunt

Lulumolu Entertainment's ambitious reality show Talent India Talent Hunt has been in the buzz for a long time. The show promises a perfect platform for the best talent of India which will not just help them display their skills but will also boost their growth. Now here's a big update for the audience who has been waiting for the show with bated breath. Talent India Talent Hunt is now one step closer to its beginning. The core team members of the reality show launched the poster yesterday in Mumbai in a grand way at the star-studded IIFTA Awards. Present at the launch were the creators Rahul Khan and Sahil Chaudhary along with judges Mushtaq Khan, Tarannum Malik and Jeetu Gajare.

The poster launch of TITH happened amid a loud cheer and round of applause as everyone present at the event loved it. The star-studded IIFTA Awards were attended by big Bollywood and TV stars like Karanvir Bohra, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Vishal Jethwa, Waluscha De Sousa, Terence Lewis and more.

Talent India Talent Hunt promises to be the biggest reality show in the nation that will work on making the best talent of the country reach the masses. The reality show will target singers, dancers and actors from every nook and corner of the country. The registration will be held online which will enable people from all cities and villages to showcase their talent. To apply, the participants can visit the production house's official website of Lulumolu, click on the banner of Talent India Talent Hunt and register themselves for the audition.

Once the registration is complete, the on-ground auditions will be held in several big cities. The selected candidates will move on to the next rounds which will be telecasted on a noted TV channel. The voting lines will be kept open for the audience.

At the end of the show, the top three contestants will be rewarded. The top contestant will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 3 lakhs while the first and second runner-ups will get Rs 1.5 lakhs each.

