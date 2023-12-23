Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Monaz Mevawalla REVEALS when Dayaben will return to show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM TMKOC is the longest running family comedy drama show on Indian television.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the longest-running family comedy shows on Indian television, has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. One of the OG cast on the show, Disha Vakani, who played the role of Dayaben, has been missing ever since she tied the knot a few years back and her return has been the most talked about topic among TMKOC's fans. Now, the newest entry Monaz Mevawalla, who recently replaced Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, in a conversation with BollywoodLife, revealed the time for the return of Dayaben on the show.

"I really do not have any idea about it,'' she said.

She also talked about her father's reaction of her joining the iconic show. He was very happy for me. My mom was very happy for me. Mostly, I knew everyone on the sets because I had worked with almost everyone and everyone had worked with my father. I had worked with Dilip Joshi and my father had worked with him. Many other people are there with whom I had worked.''

Earlier, Jennifer, who originally played the role of Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi on TMKOC reacted to Monaz replacing her. Monaz is a very cute, good girl. We are friends on social media also. Her father Firdaus Mevawalla has worked in Taarak Mehta earlier. We worked together and had discussed Monaz and she is a talented girl, beautiful and bubbly. I feel she will be able to do justice with the role. All the best to her,'' she said.

The show's creator and producer Asit Kumarr Modi was most recently accused of sexual harassment by one of the OG cast, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal. Another

