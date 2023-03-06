Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal REACTS to death threats: 'I was shocked'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM TMKOC’s Dilip Joshi reacts to death threats

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal was in the headlines recently after the news broke that his house is surrounded by 25 men and he is under threat. The news came soon after an unidentified caller threatened to blow up Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Ambani's bungalows. However, TV actor Dilip Joshi quashes the rumours and called them fake. The actor claimed that he is thankful to the caller as many of his family and friends called him to check on him.

Reportedly, the Nagpur Control Room received a call from an unknown person named Katke who said that 25 people with guns and weapons had been deployed outside the Shivaji Park residence of Dilip Joshi. The caller added that he had overheard discussions surrounding 25 individuals who had reached Mumbai to carry out these activities. The Shivaji Park Police Station was immediately informed by the Nagpur Control Room, which also filed a case there to begin an investigation.

Reacting to the death threats, TMKOC's Dilip Joshi told Hindustan Times, "Bhala ho uska jisne yeh galat khabar falai. Mujhe itne logon ke phone aaye mera haal chaal puchne ke liye. So many old friends and extended family called. It was good catching up with them. (Due to this) I found out how much people love me. So many people were worried about me and my family, it was heartening." He added, "Hamne agar kuch kiya ho toh aisi koi baat nikle, bina sar pair wali khabar hai yeh. (If I would have done anything then such rumours should be spread. It is baseless.)"

Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani's jodi as Jethalal and Daya was much loved by the fans. After the actress left the show, fans have been waiting for her return. Dilip Joshi recently talked about missing Daya and recalled how it was the fun part of the show. He said, "As an actor, I miss the character of Daya. For a long time, you all have enjoyed good and fun scenes of Daya and Jethalal. Ever since Disha ji left, that part, that angle, the funny part has been missing. The chemistry between Daya and Jetha is missing. People are also saying the same. Let’s see, I am always positive, Asit bhai is always positive. So you never know if something interesting may come up. Kal kisne dekha.”

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running comedy series on Indian television. It will be interesting to see who steps into the shoes of Disha Vakani now or will the makers finally be able to convince the OG Dayaben to return?

DON'T MISS

Did Shailesh Lodha take a dig at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers? Actor says 'jwalamukhi fatega'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's new Tapu Nitish Bhulani makes dynamic entry replacing Raj Anandkat | VIDEO

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja aka 'Rita Reporter' to marry Popat Lal? Actress answers

Latest Entertainment News