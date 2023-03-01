Did Shailesh Lodha take a dig at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers? Actor says 'jwalamukhi fatega'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHALIESHLODHA Shailesh Lodha takes a dig at TMKOC makers

Shailesh Lodha is one of the most prominent actors in the television industry. The actor used to play Taarak Mehta in Asit Kumarr Modi's iconic sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He was on the show for numerous years before abruptly leaving last year. Lodha did not explain his decision, but he did tell the media that he would comment when the time was right. Now, he recently graced an event in which he addressed the most-asked question.

Speaking to AajTak, Lodha referred to his issues with the show's producer through his poetry. The actor said, "In this country, publishers wear diamond rings, and writers who want to have their books published must pay a fee. If those who profit from the talent of others begin to think of themselves as superior to the talented, then the talented should speak up. Perhaps I am one of those gifted individuals who has raised his voice."

He further went to say, "Doosron ki pratibhaon se apna naam karne vale logg, kisi pratibhashali vyakti se bade nahi ho sakte. Duniya ka koi publisher, lekhak se bada nahi ho sakta, koi producer kisi abhineta se bada nahi ho sakta, vo vyapari hai. Jab bhi koi vyapari mere kavi hone pe, mere abhineta hone par haavi hoga, tab tab jwalamukhi fatega." (A person who relies on others’ talent to earn fame cannot be bigger than those talented people. No publisher in this world is bigger than the writer, similarly, a producer cannot be bigger than an actor, they are businessmen. I will raise my voice whenever a businessman tries to overpower the writer or the actor in me).

Previously, it was reported that Shailesh and the showrunner had an altercation, after which he abruptly quit the show. Going by the claims, Shailesh's payment has reportedly been delayed by the show's producers for more than a year. The actor has been patiently waiting for the producers to pay him, but producer Asit Kumarr Modi is reportedly paying no attention.

