Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beats Anupamaa to become number 1 show; check list of top 10 shows

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB List of top 10 Hindi TV shows

Indian television shows are one of the most popular source of entertainment across the world. From family drama, reality show to comedy sitcoms, Indian television is full of such titles which nudge the viewers to stick to the TV screens. Every week, Ormax Media reveals the list of top 10 most-liked Hindi TV shows, which is based on the audience engagement. As per the latest list, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is on the top of the charts from September 9-15, surpassing Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa.

Here's the complete list of shows of the last week.

TMKOC - With 76 points, Dilip Joshi-starrer comedy show is one the top of the list.

Anupamaa - Rupali Ganguly's show garnered one point less than its previous week and is still at the second spot.

Also Read: Ashutosh Gowarikar-starrer Kaala Paani to land on this OTT platform | More deets inside

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - With 68 points, the show is at the third position.

Radha Mohan - The show replaced Kundli Bhagya this week to clinch the fourth spot.

Kundli Bhagya - The Shraddha Arya-starrer show slipped one position than its previous week.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin - Starring Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt in the lead roles, the show gained one position higher this week and is at No. 6 spot.

Bhagya Lakshmi - With 61 points this wee, the show managed to gain one spot higher.

Kumkum Bhagya - The Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's show is at 8th position.

Also Read: Delhi High Court orders WhatsApp, Telegram to reveal identities and deactivate groups of Jawan pirates

Teri Meri Doriyaann - Featuring Himanshi Parashar in the lead, the show managed to clinch a spot in the list of top 10 this week and is at number 9.

Khatron Ke Khiladi - Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the reality show remains in the 10th spot this week as well.

Latest Entertainment News