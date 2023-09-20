Ashutosh Gowarikar-starrer Kaala Paani to land on this OTT platform | More deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER Ashutosh Gowarikar plays a key role in Kaala Paani

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar, who is one of part of the star cast of the upcoming series titled Kaala Paani, is set to arrive on the OTT next month. Netflix on Wednesday took to its social media accounts to announce the release date of the upcoming series. The series revolves around the survival of characters who try to escape from the wrath of nature.

Ashutosh Gowarikar is known for helming several popular films including Lagaan, Swades, and Jodhaa Akbar among others. Talking about his association with the series, Ashutosh said "Kaala Paani is a world of its own and I’m really excited to be a part of an intriguing Netflix project like this. Sameer, Amit and Biswapati have created a series with a genre that will breathe new life into our audience's viewing experience. I am hoping that audiences will be just as intrigued as I was, and enjoy it as much as I did performing in it,'' reported IANS quoting the filmmaker.

About the series

Directed by Sameer Saxena and AmitGolani, the series is written by Biswapati Sarkar, Amit Golani, Sandeep Saket and Nimisha Misra.

Apart from Ashutosh, the series also stars Sukant Goel, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Poornima Indrajith among others. Kaala Paani is set to premiere on Netflix on October 18.

