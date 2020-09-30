Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Priya Ahuja tests COVID19 positive, Dilip Joshi & others extend wishes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRIYAAHUJARAJDA Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Priya Ahuja tests COVID19 positive

Popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame TV actress Priya Ahuja tested positive for COVID19. The actress took to her social media to inform about it to her fans and revealed that she has been following the rules and is in home quarantine. The actress wrote, "It’s my duty to inform you all that I have been tested COVID POSITIVE...I’m asymptotic I’m doing okay!...I’m following instructions provided by doctors n BMC

I’m in home quarantine...Incase if any of you came in touch with me in last 2-3 days get yourself tested pls...I haven’t been shooting n was at home all this while still got this virus.. keep ur self safe n don’t forget to wear the mask..Don’t take it lightly."

Priya Ahuja gave birth to her baby boy last year in December. The actress added in her post, "N pls Do keep me n my lil one in your Prayers." As the actress's post surfaced the internet, her co-stars from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ecxtend wishes for her speedy recovery. Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, said, "Will definitely pray for your speedy recovery Priya... Take care n get well soon." Actor Samay Shah, who plays Gogi, commented, "Get well soon," while Jheel wrote, "Take care, didi. Hope to see you have a speedy recovery."

Priya Ahuja's husband Malav Rajda, who is the director of the show, also commented and wrote, "Get well soon my champ...i will be by ur side all the while...maybe out of that fear u will get well soon."

Priya was seen portraying the character of Rita Reporter in Sab Tv's superhit serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and took a maternity break after the birth of her son last year. She is married to show's director Malav Rajdal whom she met while shooting and fell in love. They tied the knot in 2011.

Sharing the picture with her newborn, Priya earlier wrote, "Our home has grown by two feet! ITS A BOY!! We r overwhelmed with the joy!! Happy to Announce the arrival of our lil angel on 27th November,"

Many other TV stars like Himani Shivpuri, Parth Samthaan, Shreenu Parikh, Aditi Gupta and others had also tested positive for the deadly virus and have recovered.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage