Taarak Mehta fame Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu shares gorgeous swimsuit pics from her Goa vacay

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Nidhi Bhanushali's who earlier played the role of Sonu Bhide shared a few beachwear pics from her Goa vacation on Instagram.

New Delhi Published on: November 23, 2020 8:44 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@_NINOSAUR

Nidhi Bhanushali shares bikini pics

You must be aware of Nidhu Bhanushali, the child actress who gained popularity for playing the role of former Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her drastic transformation on social media is going viral as she recently, shared a few bikini pics from her latest Goa vacation.

Nidhi who had a child-like image in front of her fans left them surprised when she took to her official Instagram handle and posted her photos in black and blue swimwear. In the pics, the actress is seen posing on the beach with waves. She captioned the images saying, , "Taking vitamin C and vitamin D so that Kovid should stay away from 19."

Take a look at Nidhi Bhanushali’s post here:

As soon as she shared the pictures, they went viral and comments from her fans started pouring in. One user said, “Kya se kya ho gye dekhte dekhte” while another one wrote, “Sonu... Tu bht badal gaii h reee...”

Meanwhile, apart from this Nidhi even uploaded a few more clicks from her exotic beach holiday where she is seen with nose piercings and a new hairdo. Check out:

Nidhi even shared an underwater click of herself.

Nidhi made her TV debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2012 and had been associated with it for more than seven years. She was casted in the place of Jheel Mehta and later quit TMKOC in 2019. The actress was replaced by Palak Sindhwani last year.

