Super Dancer Chapter 4: Tanuja gets emotional after watching daughter Kajol's video message

Super Dancer Chapter 4 has become one of the much-loved and watched reality shows of recent times. Not just the performances of the contestants but the judges and guests also drive the fans to watch the dancing show. In the upcoming episodes, actress Tanuja will grace the sets of the reality show. As the contestants performed on songs dedicated to the veteran actress, one of the major highlight will be the Kajol's video.

Tanuja, who will join in as the guest became emotional after seeing a video message by her elder daughter Kajol. A promo video of the episode showed Tanuja watching a video message from Kajol and getting teary-eyed.

"Sabse badi gift meri maa ne jo mujhi di hai is upbringing," Kajol says in her message. Hearing this, Tanuja became emotional. The actress said that sometimes, it is difficult to convey's one's happiness.

Tanuja along with Super Dancer Chapter 4 judges Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapur will be seen admiring the contestants' performances. In one if the segment, Shilpa and Tanuja will also be seen dancing together on the stage.

Dropping the video, Sony Tv wrote, "#SuperDancerChapter4 Iss weekend sajegi emotions and entertainment ki mehfil jab #SuperDancers apne moves se karenge impress Bollywood ki veteran actress #TanujaMukherjee ko."

Recently, Shilpa surprised the audience in an absolutely new avatar. She was seen scaring everyone out of their wits in a ghost look on the sets of dance reality show.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment television.