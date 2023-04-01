Shweta Tiwari stuns in shimmery bodycon, netizens impressed by her royal vibes | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHWETA.TIWARI Shweta Tiwari's Instagram uploads

Shweta Tiwari is one the hottest momma’s on television and there’s no denying that. The actress is 42-year-old but doesn’t look a day beyond 25 and in fact, looks like an elder to her daughter Palak Tiwari who’s in her early 20's. The actress often drops stunning pictures of herself on social media serving some major fashion goals. Her latest photoshoot is breaking the internet and netizens are crushing on her looks.

Shweta Tiwari took to her Instagram handle and made sure to uplift your weekend moods. The actress posed in shimmery bodycon and it gave a perfect example of a 'boss lady.' She captioned the post, 'Walking to destiny!'. Fans were also quick to react to her picture and a user commented, "Me bachpan se dekh rha hu meri jawani aagayi but apki jawaani to ja hi nhi rhi." Another user commented, "She’s aging backwards and it’s DAMNNN." A third user commented, “Shweta ap kabhi old nahi hougi.” Another user commented, "Words r not enough to Express your beauty". And the comment section was flooded with heart and fire emojis.

Shweta Tiwari came into the limelight after her appearance in Kasauti Zindagi Ki. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 4.3 million followers on Instagram. The actress is quite active on the photo-sharing site and often shares pictures and videos of herself on the same. The actress is blessed with two children and she single-handedly raised them. Even at the age of 42, the actress looks completely fit and absolutely admirable.

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari is known for her work in television shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parvarrish, Begusarai, and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She also won reality shows like Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur. Shweta Tiwari was last seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She was among the Top 5 contestants on the show with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Also Read: Sajid Khan on MC Stan-Abdu Rozik's ongoing fight: 'It will just take a hug to make things normal'

Also Read: April Fool's Day: Akshay Kumar becomes prank inspiration for fans; shares hilarious video

Latest Entertainment News