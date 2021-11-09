Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHWETATIWARI Video of Shweta Tiwari, daughter Palak dancing to 'Bijlee Bijlee' breaks the internet. Seen yet?

Shweta Tiwari is counted amongst one of the most popular and loved actresses of the small screen. Every now and then, she is in news either for her work or her personal life. Apart from her, even her daughter from first husband Raja Chaudhary, Palak Tiwari is also a social media sensation. She is one of the most followed celeb kids on social media. Fans who were eagerly waiting for her acting debut are finally rejoicing ever since the release of her latest Punjabi song 'Bijlee Bijlee' sung by Harrdy Sandhu. While the compliments for the young girl are still not over, her mother surprised everyone with a new video which was shared on Instagram on Monday. In the same, both Palak and Shweta can be seen grooving to the song and performing the hook step.

Palak in the video was seen dressed in a brown corset top and brown leather pants while Shweta went for a casual look and wore a white t-shirt with distressed light blue jeans paired with white sneakers. While Shweta performs the dance steps with great ease and confidence, Palak on the other hand was seen goofing around and dancing barefoot.

Sharing the post, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress wrote alongside, "Catching the beat with BIJLEE herself #bijleebijlee." Have a look at the post here:

As soon as the post was shared, not just fans but also their industry friends like Suyyash Rai, Surbhi Jyoti, Sourabh Raaj Jain and others poured in love and appreciation. Nidhi Uttam wrote, "Double dhamal," Vikaas Kalantri commented, "Now #bijleebijlee just got hotter and bigger the duo doing it. Wow. love love love it."

Apart from them even fans and followers could not stop complimenting the mother-daughter duo. A user commented, "Hats off to this lovely jodi of mom and daughter.. Shweta Tiwari is a true warrior and amazing lady to follow." Another one wrote, "uffff mum and daughter duo killing it." While a person quipped, "If only anyone could replace Palak in this song, it would be you !!!"

Don't forget to watch the song here:

Showing her excitement on the release of her daughter's song, Shweta shared an Instagram post that read, "Proud moment!!!! Oh my god!!!! (pleading face emojis) Finally the time is here, unveiling one of the many looks of @palaktiwarii from her first music video ever! @harrdysandhu ‘s Bijlee Bijlee out on 30th October."

On the work front, Palak will next be seen in the horror thriller ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’ along with Arbaaz Khan, Mallika Sherawat, and Vivek Oberoi. While her mother, Shweta was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.