Shehnaaz refuses to meet Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 13, 'Apne aapko Katrina samajhne lagi hai kya', says actor

Punjabi singer and actress Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 13 and, her fan following is growing larger than that of famous stars such as Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Known for her cuteness and unexpected behaviour, Shehnaaz is ruling the Bigg Boss game. However, it now looks like that Sana is taking everything for granted and has become overconfident. In last night's episode, we saw her breaking down as she got tagged as the 'jealous queen'. Shehnaaz was seen being out of control, crying and asking host Salman Khan to remove her from the reality show. Salman Khan also lost his cool and asked her to behave maturely

Now, in tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will enter the Bigg Boss 13 house. The latest promo is now out which shows the Dabanng 3 star entering the house and, while all the contestants gear to meet him, Shehnaaz is seen in the garden area, refusing to meet the superstar. Sidharth goes to her and tells her to come inside and hear out what Salman has to say but instead, Sana tells him to call the actor in the garden area to meet her. Salman Khan is then heard telling Sidharth to just leave Shehnaaz alone and come inside. "Just because a few poeple know her now, has she started to think that she is the real Katrina Kaif?", Salman Khan is heard saying the latest Bigg Boss 13 promo. Watch

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is linked with Sidharth Shukla and the two are often spotted teasing each other. The duo is fondly known as Sidnaaz across social media.

Shehnaaz's behaviour has really not gone down well with the otherwise supercool host Salman Khan.