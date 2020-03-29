Image Source : TWITTER Shaktimaan to return to TV, Mukesh Khanna confirms sequel

Indian's first ever superhero show has been an integral part of every 90's kid's childhood, Mukesh Khanna who played the titular role not only entertained us with his superpowers but also taught us life lessons. Watching Shaktimaan was a family activity, where all the members used to sit together every Sunday for one hour religiously! Npw, as demand to bring the show back on television is at an all-time high amid coronavirus lockdown, Mukesh Khanna has revealed that a sequel to the show is in the works. For the uninformed, Mukesh not only played the titular role in Shaktimaan but also co-created it.

In an interview with Bombay Times, he said that they had been working on a sequel to Shaktimaan for a while now. “For the last three years, we have been working towards bringing out the second edition of Shaktimaan, which is contemporary, but rooted in our values. We were working on the sequel because people wanted to know, aage kya hua,”

130 crore Indians will together get the opportunity to watch Shaktiman on DD once again. Wait for the announcement. pic.twitter.com/MfhtvUZf5y — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) March 29, 2020

"I feel whenever we return to work after this crisis, I will be in a better position to bring out the second part because the demand for it is higher than ever before,” he further added. Before this, Mukesh in the past had also expressed his desire to make a film on the superhero. "I wanted to make a full-fledged feature film on Shaktimaan, but had to make do with a telefilm when the finances for it didn’t work out as planned."

In addition to this, a 3D animated series on Shaktimaan has also been announced. Its trailer was launched at Comic-Con India last year.

Earlier this week, mythological shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat, which had once been the primetime favourite of the country, were re-introduced for entertaining and maintaining harmony among the citizens. Other shows like Byomkesh Bakshi and Circus have also flagged off their re-run on the small screen during the much needed 21-day national lockdown.

