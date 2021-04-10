Sanjeeda Sheikh shares FIRST glimpse of daughter Ayra on Instagram after almost two years of her birth | Video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSANJEEDA Sanjeeda Sheikh shares FIRST glimpse of daughter Ayra on Instagram

Actress Sanjeeda Sheikh on Saturday broke the internet as she shared the first glimpse of her daughter Ayra on Instagram. The actress has separated from her husband Aamir Ali and the duo has a little daughter who is almost two years old. While the duo did not reveal details about her to her fans, Aamir had introduced Ayra to the world last year. Sanjeeda has now shared a video of Ayra on her Instagram in which the little munchkin can be seen feeding a cow.

Ayra looks adorable in the video wearing a white and black outfit. Sanjeeda wrote, "MINE #loveanimals."

Last year, when Ayra had completed one year on August 30, Aamir had shared a post with her on Instagram. In two photos, holding her with affection, Aamir looked happy with his little angel who was seen facing her back at the camera. He captioned the images: "Didn't know how angels look like, until I saw her exactly a year back.. My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth.. didn't believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her de first time..So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going..My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali #ayraali #love #life #30thaugust."

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh got married in 2012. The duo first made their relationship public when they participated in Nach Baliye 3 in 2007. They were considered the favorites for the season and they even went on to win the trophy. Last year, the news broke that the two have decided to go separate ways and are not living with each other. They are yet to file for divorce.