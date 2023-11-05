Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Aparna Kanekar aka Janaki Baa dies at 83

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aparna Kanekar dies at 83

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Aparna Kanekar has passed away at the age of 83. She played the role of Janaki Ba Modi in the show. Fans of the show and celebrities of the television fraternity are in deep shock by the death of Aparna.

Reacting to the sad news, Aparna's co-star on the show Lovey Sasan, who played the role of Paridhi on the show, shared a post remembering her and called her the 'most beautiful strongest individuals'.

In her post, she also penned an emotional note for Aparna and wrote, ''My heart is very heavy today as I learned the passing of someone very dear to me & a true warrior. Baa you were one of the most beautiful strongest individuals I know inside and out. I am truly blessed for the unforgettable times we were able to share on set and the once in lifetime connections we made. Rest in peace my cutie Baa. You are so loved and so so missed. Your legacy will live on.''

Netizens reaction on the post

Soon after the news of Aparna death was out, several netizens took to the comments section to pay their last tribute to the late actor. One user wrote, ''So sorry for your loss!! Loved seeing her on SNS!! Rest easy Baa!!''

Another user wrote, ''missing you saath nibhana saathiya ke baa.'' A third user commented, ''we will neverrrrrrr forget her, om shanti.'' Tanya Sharma aka Meera Modi Suryavanshi on the show wrote, ''rip,'' along with a sad face emoji.

Several fans of the show also commented on the post and showed their love for Aparna.

The late actor joined the popular television show as Janaki Baa in 2011.

