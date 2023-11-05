Meet Shark Tank India's new Shark, Radhika Gupta, who attempted suicide at age 22 after several job rejections

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Radhika Gupta becomes the newest Shark on the show

Shark Tank India 3 is getting exciting with each new schedule. The makers of the show on Saturday took to their official social media handles to announce the newest addition to the show. Shark Tank India 3 has introduced Radhika Gupta as its new Shark, who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

Earlier, Oyo's Ritesh Agarwal, Zomato's Deepinder Goyal and InShorts founder Azar Iqbal joined the show for the first time.

Not many know about her personal and professional life, so we have put down all her major achievements and her struggles, she had before becoming India's youngest CEO.

Who is Radhika Gupta?

In a candid interview with Humans Of Bombay, Radhika Gupta shared a remarkable life journey that has inspired many. Gupta, who is now a successful leader in the finance industry, revealed that she faced severe challenges during her earlier years.

Gupta was bullied at school for her Indian accent and a congenital neck condition, which further eroded her self-confidence. She recounted the hurtful experiences of being compared to her stunning mother and even attempted suicide at the age of 22 after her seventh job rejection.

Her battle with depression and self-esteem issues led her to a psychiatric ward, but her determination to secure a job interview became her lifeline.

At the age of 25, Gupta moved to India, where she co-founded an asset management firm with her husband and friend. Several years later, their company was acquired by Edelweiss Mutual Fund, marking the beginning of Radhika Gupta's ascent up the corporate ladder.

Despite initial hesitation, she embraced the role of CEO, thanks to her husband's encouragement and her evident qualifications. Gupta's journey serves as a shining example of resilience and success, demonstrating that even in the face of adversity, one can achieve great heights.

