Here's how Ranbir Kapoor, Arijit Singh greeted each other at concert | WATCH

Arijit Singh, a popular male singer in Bollywood today, has voiced Ranbir Kapoor in many songs. From Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's Channa Mereya to Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva's Kesariya, the duo of Ranbir and Arijit has delivered numerous chartbusters. The two recently met at a concert and greeted each other in the most adorable way. A video of the event is doing rounds on the internet wherein Arijit is seen performing on the stage and when Ranbir arrives on the stage, both of them bend down in respect of each other. The video concludes after the duo hugs and raises hands of each other in front of the live crowd.

Take a look:

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram account and captioned it, ''The Humbleness, The Respect, The admiration.''

Netizens reaction

Soon after the video went viral online, the post attracted a lot of comments from the netizens. One user wrote, ''two goats in one frame.'' Another one wrote, ''Perfect example of Give Respect & Take respect.'' A third user commented, ''Rockstar Yaad aa geya.''

Ranbir, Arijit on work front

Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film performed well at the box office and was a declared a hit. The actor will next feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Bobby Deol in key roles.

It is reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs 100 crore and is set to hit the big screens on December 1.

On the other hand, Arijit Singh recently made headlines for his first-ever collaboration with 'Tiger' Salman Khan for his upcoming action thriller. He lent his voice to the song titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

