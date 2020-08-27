Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rosesh aka Rajesh Kumar from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai tests COVID-19 positive: Reports

Actor Rajesh Kumar who is popularly known as Rosesh from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. The actor took to Instagram and shared that he is currently quarantined at home and is taking the treatment. Rakesh wrote, "I would like to inform my beloved fans and well wishers that I have tested asymptomatic and under home quarantine. I am being taken care of very well. I thank you all for your care and good wishes. See you soon in 'Excuse Me Madam' on Star Bharat. Love You All." Have a look at his Instagram story here:

He was shooting for the show 'Excuse Me Madam' and even shared the promo on his Instagram handle today before the news of his coronavirus report came out. He began shooting for the show a few days back and even said that he has been following all the precautionary measures on the sets.

Talking about his role in the show, he is seen playing the role of male lead in the show 'Excuse Me Madam' and 'Divya Drashti' actress Nyra Banerjee is playing the role of his boss.

Speaking to Bollywood Times, the actor previously said, "In the pandemic, we are all trying to take it slow. While I would love to do a variety of roles, for some reason, people assumed that I had moved away from showbiz and focusing only on farming. Yes, I enjoy farming even now, but my passion to act will never cease. I am currently reading scripts and will finalise something soon."

He continued, "I feel if someone is offering you a comedy role after they liked you in a particular show, it means that you are good at it. Also, comedy is serious business. Not all actors can be good in comedy roles. Therefore, I feel proud that makers have been offering me comedy roles regularly because it means I am good at it and my work is unique. I want to do more such roles in the future and entertain viewers."

Ever since the shoot resumed, a lot of actors have tested positive for the virus including-- Parth Samthaan, Ishaqbaaz actor Shernu Parikh, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya/ Anupam Kher's mother and brother as well as his family members also tested positive and got recovered from COVID-19. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Sachin Tyagi and a few crew members are the recent ones in the list.

