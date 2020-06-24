Roadies Revolution: Witness fresh episodes of Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia's show amidst Unlock 1.0

Image Source : PR Roadies Revolution: Witness fresh episodes of Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia amidst Unlock 1.0

Almost 3 months of home quarantine and lockdown, adapting into the ‘new normal’, if there was one show that kept the entertainment quotient at its peak, it was Roadies Revolution! The 17th season leaped ahead with the first-ever LIVE audition, which saw the Delhi girl Shreya Kalra as the winner who is all geared up to join the gang in the journey ahead. And now with all the drumrolls and fanfare, it is time to be glued to the screens again with fresh new episodes starting of Roadies Revolution, starting 27th June, every Saturday at 7 PM only on MTV.

This year, the 17th season is all about standing up for a path-breaking social cause. With the courage and passion to stand for what is right, the contestants are here to prove why they’re the perfect fit. Back with a bang, this week, the viewers are in for some madness from the Chandigarh auditions that left the leaders with a mixed bag of emotions.

The first-week post lockdown saw Ashish who initially impressed the leaders with his calisthenics and music but later got them enraged with his viewpoints and was eventually asked to leave. Aayushi won everyone’s hearts through her journey of coming out from depression, taking care of her alcoholic brother and being the sole earning member. On the other hand, Smita got everyone emotional with her struggle of dealing with bullies and her coming out as a bi-sexual.

While the youth’s favourite free-spirited personalities are stirring up the feeling of revolution amongst contestants, do not forget to tune-in to Roadies Revolution to be a part of it, this Saturday at 7 PM only on MTV.

