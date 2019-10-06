Ranveer Singh sends out best wishes for rappers from Raftaar's show

MTV Hustle, India’s first rap reality show has witnessed a remarkable journey since the start and is now all set for a thrilling, nail-biting grand finale! And just before the finale week, the show couldn’t get a better shout-out and love, all the way from Bollywood! Apna Gully boy and superstar Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to send his good wishes and support for the on-going rap reality show.

Replete with thrill and excitement, he is proud to see MC’s from all across the country on the MTV Hustle stage and how Indian hip-hop is truly going to the next level through the show.

Asking the contestants to not fret about the results, he says, “it doesn’t matter what the results are, your writing, you’re performing on stage and connecting with people, that’s the real reward.” Ranveer’s words of encouragement will truly energize the finalists for the last leg of the final rap battle! The three artists of Ranveer’s music label, IncInk, Kaam Bhari, SlowCheetah, and Spitfire also performed on the semi-finale of MTV Hustle.

5 of India’s best rappers are geared up to be the next rap sensation! Who will win the coveted title? Stay tuned, every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM only on MTV.

