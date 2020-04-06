Seen intense workout session of Duryodhana from Mahabharat aka Puneet Issar? If not then, here's a treat

The entire country is in a state of lockdown imposed by PM Narendra Modi as a precautionary measure against the pandemic coronavirus. In the wake of the same, public broadcaster Doordarshan announced the re-telecast of popular Indian Mythological show Mahabharat by B R Chopra. One crucial character in the show was that of Duryodhan which was played by none other than actor Puneet Issar who is these days passing his quarantine time by working out intensely at his home. In the latest video of the actor, he can be seen lifting weights and sweating out hard to maintain that muscular body.

Talking about Puneet Issar's debut in the acting field, it has an infamous accident attached to it. He stepped into the acting world through 1983 film Coolie that also had Amitabh Bachchan. What happened was during a fighting sequel, Puneet hit the superstar so hard that his intestines got affected and he had to fight between life and death. Later he featured in Mahabharat which ran from October 2, 1988, to June 24, 1990. Meanwhile, have a look at his workout video here: