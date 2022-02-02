Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ROHITSHETTY/PRATIKSEHAJPAL Will Pratik Sehajpal be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Bigg Boss 15 runner up spills beans | EXCLUSIVE

Highlights For Bigg Boss 15 runner up Pratik Sehajpal, winning or losing does not matter

Find out if he's open to doing Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12

Bigg Boss 15 trophy might have not landed in Pratik Sehajpal's hands but the love of the people definitely has! His journey be it in Bigg Boss OTT or Bigg Boss 15, has been a roller-coaster ride and one cannot deny the fact that he has won millions of hearts. Not only this, but Pratik was also one of the most trending contestants on Twitter ever since he became a part of Bigg Boss 15. His fans were shocked when the name of BB 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash was announced. But for Pratik, winning or losing does not matter. In an exclusive interview with IndiaTV, he says that his dream has been fulfilled because he has been receiving so much love and appreciation from all across the world. Not only this but the former 'Love School' contestant even revealed whether he is open to doing Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

Read Excerpts From The Conversation:

Being so close to the trophy and not winning it? What do you have to say about that?

Winning or losing does not matter to me as I have received so much love and support from people all over the world. I am thankful to my 'PratikFam' and my sister and mother whose hard work paid off. I am nothing without them and I think my dream has been fulfilled.

Your image has always been that of a casanova. Your comments on that.

I am afraid of breaking hearts and does not want that the same happens to me. I don't think I have broken anyone's heart because be it Akasa, she is even today my great friend. If you break anyone's heart, then that person does not like you or even talk to you but this is not the same in my case. These people are still as much connected to me as they were before. Moreover, I think it's me whose heart often breaks.

We saw great chemistry between you and Akasa. Can we expect #PraSa in future?

In terms of friendship, definitely YES! Our friendship has been unconditional and we have cared and supported each other a lot. She is a very good girl and very innocent and generous. I just wanted to stay in the show for some more time so that she could prove herself.

You have done a number of reality shows, but what's next?

I want to work a lot. I would love to do acting and I want to do each and every type of work be it music videos, TV, web, OTT, film, reality shows or what not. Whatever God will give me, I will accept that happily and will work hard.

Can we expect you in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12?

I would definitely love to go there and will play with all my might.

Watch the full interview with Pratik Sehajpal here: