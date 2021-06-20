Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia's fairytale wedding with girlfriend Divya Punetha in Dehradun; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KHARODIA Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia's fairytale wedding with girlfriend Divya Punetha; see pics

Television popular show Pandya Store's actor Akshay Kharodia tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Divya Punetha on June 19 in Dehradun. The wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance following the COVID-19 guidelines. Akshay chose to wear a pastel green Sherwani whereas Divya chose a bright pink color lehenga. The duo indeed complemented each other.

Sharing the pictures of his wedding Akshay wrote, "Together and forever."

Many celebrities took to the comment section of the post to congratulate Akshay and Divya. Akshay's Pandya store co-star Shiny Doshi wrote, "You both congratulations Mr and Mrs kharodia. wishing you loads of happiness and a lifetime of togetherness." Bhagyashree Mote commented, "Congratulations ladke!"

Earlier Akshay had also shared a glimpse of his haldi ceremony. Sharing a couple of pivtures from the pre-wedding festivity he wrote, "Here’s to a memorable haldi ceremony, a fun laughter -party, and a great life together. A life together packed with amazing fortune and overflowing joy, never ending smiles and mellow yellows."

Dressed in a white kurta and yellow pajama, the actor was all smiles as the ladies applied haldi on him.

While sharing the details of his wedding with ETimes Akshay said, "The Wedding was superb. It was beyond my expectations. My family, Divya's family, enjoyed ourselves a lot. We had only 10 people at the wedding, 5 from my side and 5 from my girlfriend’s side. It was an intimate home wedding. We had a traditional Indian wedding. It was raining in Dehradun but luckily when I was about to go ahead with my wedding procession (Baarat), it stopped. So we enjoyed it. I also danced with everyone while I was seated on the horse. I was very excited."

When asked about the most memorable moment from the wedding, the actor shared, "There were two memorable moments. The first was the moment when I saw Divya. I was waiting for that moment for a long time so it was special for me. And another was when we were taking wedding rounds in front of everyone and Pandit Ji. And we were repeating the mantras and vows with Pandit Ji. Those were the most special and memorable moments."