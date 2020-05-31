Old video of Jennifer Winget, Surveen Chawla from Kasautii Zindagii Kay dancing on 'Piya Piya' goes viral

Image Source : YOUTUBE Old clip of Jennifer Winget, Surveen Chawla from Kasautii Zindagii Kay dancing on 'Piya Piya' goes viral

There has been an evolution in terms of the content of the daily soaps of Television however there is no doubt about the fact that the ones which we used to see earlier too had their own fan following. Not just the content, but also the actors and actresses who acted in the show held a special place in the heart of the audience. One such show was Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay which had celebs like Shweta Tiwari, Cezanne Khan, and Ronit Roy in the lead roles of Prerna, Anurag, and Mr. Bajaj. But how many of you know that two now-superstars Jennifer Winget and Surveen Chawla were also a part of the hit show. Yes, that's true! The two actresses played the role of sisters Sneha and Kasak respectively and were known for their adorable bond.

An old video of the show in which Jennifer and Surveen can be seen grooving in their pajamas and towels has gone viral on the internet. It is from their show where they can be seen perfectly recreating the magic that Preity Zinta and Rani Mukherjee cast on the audience with their song 'Piya Piya' from their film 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.' Have a look at the video here:

Nostalgic much?

During an old interview with a portal, Jennifer recalled her role and said, "Sneha has got me a lot of recognition and money. I entered the serial when it took its first generation leap. Sneha comes from a sophisticated family and has a mind of her own. In between she had one through many lows, become a drug-addict and ended up losing her first and second husband. Now she is the mother of a grown-up girl."

Whereas, Survees, wasn't pleased with the same as she said, "The reason I quit was because of the content. I couldn't see myself doing all these things (typical 'saas-bahu' shows). What does 'saas bahu' show teach us? One is polluting the atmosphere by showing politics between saas and bahu. I think this is negativity. Why don't we refrain from showing all this?"

Both the actresses have surely come a long way!

Watch the song 'Piya Piya' here:

