Niti Taylor & Ranndeep Rai to play lead roles in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, show to take 20 years leap

The famous TV serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is going to take a leap of 20 years. The Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar starrer TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain brought a breath of fresh air when it started telecasting in 2011. After seven years, the show returned to the TV screen with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as Ram and Priya in 2021. According to reports, the original leads, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta made an exit from the show as they were not keen on aging.

As per the latest buzz, Niti Taylor and Ranndeep Rai are all set to get into the shoes of the lead characters of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actress, who had been absent from television for nearly two years, made a triumphant return with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The report informs that Niti will be seen playing the character of Ram and Priya’s daughter Pihu. Meanwhile, the details of Ranndeep’s character have been kept under wraps. Niti Taylor could also be seen in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 reprising her role as Nandini Murthy.

Randeep was seen on Sony TV in the hit show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai with Ashi Singh. He was also recently seen in Balika Vadhu 2 alongside Shivangi Joshi. Randeep was recently in news for his off-screen relationship with Shivangi Joshi. He also recently made a brief appearance on Zee TV's Meet. Hiten Tejwani will also join the two actors and will be seen playing Lakhan's character, Ram's younger brother. According to media reports Ram and Priya will die in a fatal car accident in the show in a sequence, welcoming the generation leap, new cast, and new twist.

In a recent interview, Nakuul confessed that he loves the character of Ram Kapoor, but he cannot contribute anything new to the show post the leap. On the other hand, Disha also opened up about her decision and stated that she is not keen on aging on the screen. Speaking to the same portal, Disha had said, “Earlier too when the makers introduced a leap and I had to play a mom to a five-year-old girl, I had my apprehensions. But then, the track was very interesting and I enjoyed it. I decided to go ahead with it and it was a great experience.”

