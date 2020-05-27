Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr interrupts mommy's Roadies Revolution live audition. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHA DHUPIA Neha Dhupia turns emotional as her daughter Mehr interrupts Roadies live audition.

Being a working mother is not an easy job, especially when you have to work from home. We got a glimpse of this in the live audition of MTV reality show, Roadies Revolution when Neha Dhupia was interrupted by her one-year-old daughter Mehr. The toddler comes to play with her mom during while Neha was conducting live audition for her reality show. The baby girl wanted her mother badly. To comfort her, Neha continued saying, “ Mama is coming, mama is coming".

In the video, Neha and her co-judge Nikhil Chinapa can be seen auditioning a contestant who is playing a guitar to impress them. While Nikhil enjoys snacks during the live audition and the contestant plays guitar, baby Mehr interrupts the audition. She clung on to her mother asking her to play with her. The actor tries to send her away and hide her from the camera but the little one goes on to pull her earring. The baby almost dragged her mother away from the frame.

Neha’s husband Angad finally comes to her rescue. He takes Mehr away but she starts crying for her mom. Helpless Neha turned emotional. Wiping off her tears, she said, “It’s like she needs me. I am such a bag of emotions right now.”

Sharing a video of the beautiful yet emotional incident, Neha wrote, “#BUSTED !!! ... #workfromhome gets real!!! Especially when your daughter walks into a live audition and decides to pull your earrings and wants her mama back to play!!! Once a reality show always a reality show ... #roadiesrevolution #gangneha #worklifemeetsmomlife.”

Reacting to Mehr’s arrival during the audition, Nikhil says, “There’s so much happening in this audition right now - there is music, there is drama, there is action.”

