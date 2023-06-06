Nakuul Mehta's humble response to criticism on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 wins internet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nakuul Mehta's Instagram upload

Ever since fans have come to know that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 is happening, they couldn't contain their happiness. After the show was aired, fans had mixed reactions about the show. Recently, Nakuul Mehta won millions of hearts after a fan criticized season 3 of Bade Acche Lagte Hain. He recently began working on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 and dropped a photo with co-star Disha Parmar on the photo-sharing app. While many praised the on-screen couple, one of them has something else to say.

Sharing their photo, Nakuul wrote, "A week & a half into the new season of your favourite Rajma Chawal. How are we doing fellas? Love/Extra Love/Critique?". While many fans sent praised their chemistry, one user commented, “Itna mazza nahi aa raha (It isn't fun). First one was much better. Priya is looking tired. Ram is looking dull. Other actors are just to fill with no emotional connect.” Replying to the criticism, Nakuul promised to come back stronger.

He said, "Thodi mehnat aur karenge (We will work even more hard)". Meanwhile, a fan wrote to the actor, “The chemistry is as usual on the peak. Absolutely loved it." “Loving this season! The story, the vibe, the depth, waiting for RamPriya to start their journey soon,” read an excerpt from another fan's comment.

Nakuul Mehta reprised his role as Ram Kapoor for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3. Disha will be seen as Priya Sood. Talking about working on the third installment of the show after quitting the second season, the actor had told Hindustan Times, “When I got the call, I was not shocked because I saw how people had reacted to us moving on and like on an impulse, I felt it was the right thing to do. It didn’t take me a second to question what I thought was a great opportunity. It’s a show I take great pride in. I have complete ownership of it and the show has been such a beautiful ride for me personally, that I felt it would be a fitting tribute to give to our audience". It airs every week at 8 pm on Sony TV.

Also Read: Adipurush trailer OUT: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's mythological drama is a surreal depiction of Ramayana

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor says marriage is about woman 'fixing' man; netizens ask 'Is Mira your babysitter?'

Latest Entertainment News