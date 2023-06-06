Shahid Kapoor says marriage is about woman 'fixing' man; netizens ask 'Is Mira your babysitter?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHIDKAPOOR Shahid Kapoor says marriage is about woman fixing man

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town. Ever since they exchanged vows, the pair have been very vocal about their love for each other. They often share their loved-up images on social media. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about the concept of marriage and how a woman fixes a messed-up man. His statement is making waves on the internet.

In a recent interview, the Kabir Singh actor said, "This entire marriage thing is about one thing: is that the guy was a mess and the woman came in to fix him. So the rest of his life is going to be a journey of him getting fixed and becoming a decent person. That's pretty much what life is about."

Many people did not appreciate the comment. People insulted him and stated that after marriage, a woman cannot babysit a guy and that he must take care of himself. They also said that it is not the wife's obligation to fix a man. One user wrote, "Do your own fixing, Sir. She came in to fix him? Is that what you want a partner for? A woman enters a marriage only to care for the man? Misogyny, misogyny." Another user commented, "I thought I’d never say this but I understand now why Kareena would rather go for Saif."

For those unfamiliar, Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015. Their notable age gap of 13 years garnered attention, but their strong bond demonstrated that they are a perfect match. They now have two lovely children, Misha and Zain.

