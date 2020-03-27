Mahira Sharma reveals why she rejected negative role in Naagin 4

Mahira Sharma didn't want to do a negative role

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma confirmed that she was approached for a role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. The makers wanted Mahira for a negative role in the fourth instalment of the hit Naagin franchise. However, Mahira rejected the offer. The actress confirmed the same during a live chat with her fans on Instagram. Mahira revealed that she refused to come on board as she wasn't excited to play a negative character.

A Pinkvilla report quoted Mahira as saying, “The thing is I don’t want to do a negative role. May be later but not now.” Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Rashami Desai is playing the role of Shakala in Naagin 4. It was rumoured that the character was initially offered to Mahira.

Rashami had begun shooting, however, it got stalled due to coronavirus lockdown. A video of Rashami getting screened before entering the sets of Naagin 4 went viral on social media.

When Rashami was asked whether she was the first choice for the role was or the makers approached Mahira Sharma first, the actress had told Hindustan Times, “They must have approached many people. A senior person approached me for the role and hours after the discussion, it was all over news that I am doing Naagin 4. This is very different from what I have done - the characters that I have played. Shooting for a supernatural serial is also very different.”

Mahira and Rashami didn't have friendly terms inside Bigg Boss 13 house.