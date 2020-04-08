Look how Shweta Tiwari, daughter Palak are having fun with baby Reyansh

Coronavirus has made everyone locked down at home. Now, television actress Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak are enjoying their quarantining with baby Reyansh. But along with fun also comes responsibility--which includes giving a haircut to the son, and working out for the daughter. In the latest pictures and videos shared by the actress on social media. In the pictures, Shweta channeled her inner 'barber' to give her son a haircut amid the 21-day lockdown. While for Palak, she used her baby-brother for completing her workout session.

Shweta took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself along with her 3-year-old son. In the photograph, Shweta can be seen with a towel wrapped around her head while she prepares her son for a haircut. In the second picture, Shweta is seen cutting his hair as he sits silently. In yet another picture, the mother-son duo is seen in a similar sitting on the balcony. "Always be yourself, unless you can be a Barber #nanhayatri #stayhome #haircut," she captioned the adorable picture.

Shweta later shared a video of her daughter Palak working out with son Reyansh. In the video, Palak can be seen holding Reyansh and using him as body weight to work out. "A quick demonstration of my daily upper body workout by @palaktiwarii #nanhayatri," the TV actress captioned the video.

Shweta was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary, with whom she shares her daughter Palak. The actress had divorced Raja, accusing him of domestic violence and had married Abhinav Kohli in 2013. She shares Reyansh with Abhinav.

On the work front, Shweta is currently seen on the show "Mere Dad Ki Dulhan" opposite actor Varun Badola.

-With IANS inputs