Kundali Bhagya: Swati Kapoor aka Mahira Khanna exits Dheeraj Dhoopar-Shraddha Arya's show

Kundali Bhagya: Swati Kapoor aka Mahira Khanna exits the show

The popular TV show Kundali Bhagya is all set to take a leap of 3 months after which fans will witness many changes. The show, starring Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in the lead role, has been winning the hearts of the fans since the beginning. Currently, the tracks show Mahira Khanna, played by actor Swati Kapoor, smitten by Karan Luthra even when he is married to Preeta. However, Swati Kapoor won't be seen after the leap. She has worked in the show for two years and now her journey has come to an end.

Talking about her exit from Kundali Bhagya, Swati Kapoor told TOI, "You leave certain things with a happy heart and I am in that zone right now. Right now l have good things and memories, I don't know how I would feel afterwards. 14 July was my last day on sets, I ensured I said goodbye to everyone beforehand, because the whole cast was not present."

She added, "The show is completing 1000 episodes and is now taking a 3 months leap. My character exits by this time. I didn’t want to leave the show, but as I mentioned I have no bitter feelings or I don’t feel that it happened really fast. I have done everything I can to make this character better by the day."

Kundali Bhagya will soon complete its 1000 episodes. talking about her co-stars Dheeraj Dhoopar, she said, "I will really miss Dheeraj being around. He has been somebody who has encouraged and appreciated me since day one. When I joined the show, it was already on-air and at that time Dheeraj was the one who stood by me like a rock. He used to tell what was working and what was not. When I told him that I will be exiting the show, he started telling me what I can do next and how to go about things. I will also miss Ruhi Chaturvedi because most of my scenes in the show have been with her. We have had a lot of fun together."

While Swati's journey on Kundali Bhagya has come to an end, she is not ready to take a break. The actress claimed that the Covid situation has taught her and letting go of things is not a smart move. She wants to continue working till the work keeps coming.