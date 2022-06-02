Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DHEERAJDHOOPAR Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan quits the show before 5-year leap? Here's what we know!

Kundali Bhagya is one of the much-loved and popular shows on the small screen which is quite visible from its listing on the TRP charts. It happens to be the spin-off of another Ekta Kapoor show KumKum Bhagya and features Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya playing the lead roles of Karan and Preeta. Kumkum Bhagya recently witnessed the exit of its lead stars --Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Well, now it seems that the same is going to happen in Kundali Bhagya as well. Going by the latest report, it is being said that Dheeraj has made up his mind to finally quit the daily soap of which he has been a part for five years. Not only this, but the report also states that the makers have found a new male lead in actor Shakti Arora who will now be seen playing Karan Luthra after the 5-year leap.

According to The Times of India, Dheeraj decided to call it quit because he wishes to explore new avenues. His parting from the show has been mutual with the makers. Since Dheeraj became a household face like Karan, it was much-needed to find a face that would connect with the audience instantly. This is when the name of Shakti Arora, popular for playing the role of Milan Vaghela in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi came to light.

The TOI report stated, "Yes, Dheeraj has decided to move on. It was a fruitful association and a good one as long as it lasted. We wish him good luck in his future endeavours. We are glad to have Shakti on board with us to play the new hero. We are working on the storyline to accommodate the change."

However, no official confirmation from the two actors or the makers has been given yet!

The rumours about Dheeraj's exit began a few days back when Shraddha Arya posted a picture with him on Instagram. It was the caption that caught everyone's attention as she wrote, "Bada Dukh Dina! #PreeranForever #KundaliBhagya @dheerajdhoopar."

Speaking about Dheeraj, he is all set to become a father as his wife Vinny with whom he tied the knot in 2016 is expecting their first child in August 2022.

While for Shakti Arora, he has been a part of the Television world for the past 16 years now and has done shows like-- Left Righ Left, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and more. On the personal front, Shakti is married to Neha Saxena.