Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHRADDHAARYA Kundali Bhagya completes five years: Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora and others get nostalgic

As the popular TV show, 'Kundali Bhagya' completes five years, actors Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora and Manit Joura go down the memory lane to talk about their journey and what kept the audience hooked to the show for so long. Shraddha, who plays the lead character Preeta, said: "Honestly, it is truly surreal to have achieved such a feat. For a show to run successfully for five years and remain as one of the top-rated primetime shows on TV is a huge deal.

"I would like to thank my fellow co-stars, the entire crew, Ekta ma'am and all our fans for making this possible. It is their love and support that have driven us to put our best foot forward and accomplish what we have."

She added: "I feel it has been a great journey so far, but we have miles to go. The recent twist in the tale has got the viewers excited about the show and with several chapters to be still unfolded, I am sure everyone will be hooked to their TV screens."

On the other hand, actor Shakti Arora, who entered the show recently, shares about being part of the show and his character.

Shakti commented: "It feels great to be a part of such a well-appreciated show on TV. While I have just joined the show, I have seen the craze for 'Kundali Bhagya' and I am quite excited about what the future holds for us. My character, Arjun, has a lot of layers and secrets that the viewers will understand as the story progresses.

"There are many more untold stories and twists in the plot to be brought into the lives of Luthras, and we have a long way to go."

Manit Joura, who is plays Rishabh Luthra, also opened up about how he felt to be a part of the show and his bond with the co-actors.

He said: "I have been a part of 'Kundali Bhagya' since its inception and I must say, the show has been nothing less than a blessing for me. I must mention that a team like 'Kundali Bhagya' is rare to find. I have been part of multiple teams throughout my acting career, but I've never found a team like this.

"The bond that the whole cast shares is truly amazing. We're like a close-knit family and I guess the camaraderie shows on the screen, which has enabled us to form a better connection with our viewers as each and every sequence seems genuine."

'Kundali Bhagya' is a show that revolves around the love story of Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). While the recent five-year leap and the entry of Arjun (Shakti Arora) have brought a number of twists in the storyline of the show.

'Kundali Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.