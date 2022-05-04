Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARANJOHAR WHAT! 'Koffee With Karan' is NOT coming back, Karan Johar announces

Karan Johar is known not just for the films he makes but also for yet another reason. Of course, we are talking about the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan.' The chit-chat show is one of the most popular ones and is hosted by the ace filmmaker himself. Over the past six seasons, the show has given the audience some of the juiciest tidbits about B-town straight from the horse's mouth. And now talks about it have been going around. Well, hold your horses, as the new season of the show is not returning to the small screen. Yes, that's true! The shocking piece of news was announced by none other than Johar himself on his Instagram handle on Wednesday. Taking to his social media and sharing a post, the director-producer wrote in the caption, "IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT."

While for his Instagram post, it read, "Hello! Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning. Karan Johar."

The show, which first premiered on TV channel Star World in 2004, ran for six seasons till 2019. Johar's close friends, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were the first guests of the inaugural episode of the show, which went on to offer fans a rare and intimate peek into the off-screen dynamics of the film industry, cliques, friendships, and romantic equations of the stars, and at times, also sparked controversies.

Meanwhile, Karan recently attended the star-studded Eid celebration hosted by Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma. The event had celebs like Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, Shehnaaz Gill and others in attendance.

On the work front, Karan, in the month of March announced that he will remake Malayalam romantic drama 'Hridayam' in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Sharing the news with his fans and followers, he wrote, "I am so delighted and honoured to share this news with you. Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, #Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu - all the way from the south, the world of Malayalam cinema. Thank you @visakhsubramaniam & @cinemasmerryland for this huge win. Can't wait for you to see it! More updates incoming, stay tuned."

On the professional front, Karan was last seen judging the reality show 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan' along with Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty.