"Khokhli hai tu..." Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande's big fight over nominations

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 17

High-voltage drama was seen in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17. Angered by Anurag Doval's allegations, Bigg Boss scolded him a lot, after which he insisted on leaving the show. Anurag Doval is continuously demanding to leave the show. However, Bigg Boss has not reacted to anything on this yet. Meanwhile, nominations took place in the house, amid which there was a bigger ruckus. Ankita and Neil nominate each other in the nomination, after which there was a dirty fight seen between them.

Ankita-Neel fight in nomination

Anurag nominates Rinku Dhawan. Rinku in turn nominates Vicky Jain and explains her reason. When Vicky Jain comes, he nominates Neil Bhatt and says that despite a lot of efforts, their relationship could not work out well. That's why they are nominating him. Neil in turn nominates Ankita and explains the reason. Due to this, a fight breaks out between Neil and Ankita. Ankita does not agree with the reasons given by Neil and presents her side.

Also Read: 'No denying': Meghna Gulzar ADMITS Deepika Padukone's JNU visit impacted Chhapaak

Ankita and Neil's lewd comments on each other

After the nominations are over, the fight between Neil Bhatt and Ankita starts again. Both make lewd comments at each other. Neel calls Ankita 'Khokhli', while she calls Neel a coward. Ankita is upset that Neil did not give any real reason for nominating her. Neil crosses the limit and tells Ankita that she has to see the middle finger she showed to Abhishek. Later, Neil gets furious and talks to all the family members except Mannara about Ankita's behavior. After this Neel also fights with Khanjadi. Later, Mannara complains to Munavvar about Ankita. Munawwar explains to her not to raise his tone. Whereas Khanzadi and Ankita tease Neil by calling him 'Aunty Number 1'. whereas Neel describes both as spineless.

Vicky and Aishwarya Sharma jumped in between

Neil Bhatt calls Ankita hollow and says that she has no thoughts of her own. A heated argument ensues between the two. When Vicky Jain comes to intervene, Neil gets into a fight with him too. Then Aishwarya Sharma also jumps in. Ankita nominates Mannara and Mannara nominates Arun. Ankita and Mannara also argue against the nomination.

These contestants are nominated for eviction

After this Bigg Boss announces the end of the nomination process. He announces that this week Anurag, Rinku, Vicky, Neil, Ankita, Mannara, Arun, and Khanzadi. Khanzadi and Anurag were nominated by Bigg Boss himself as a punishment.

Latest Entertainment News