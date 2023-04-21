Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANJUMFAKIH Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih confirms participation

Another verified name for Rohit Shetty's show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, while everyone is curious to find out who will be competing. Anjum Fakih, known for her role in Kundali Bhagya, has announced that she will take part in the upcoming Khatron Ke Khiladi season. The actress said she is eager to "put her physical and mental abilities to the test" when speaking about the same on India Forums.

Anjum while confirming her participation for the show added that she is confident and sees herself as a strong competitor and will give everything to win tasks. She further said, ‘The tasks on the show are severe, so I know it won't be simple. I'm prepared to confront my concerns head-on and take full use of this fantastic opportunity to develop and learn from my fellow competitors.’

Anjum Fakih is now the second confirmed participant in KKK 13. Shiv Thakare, the second-place finisher on Bigg Boss 16, was recently announced as the opening candidate for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The Marathi actor referred to it as a "dream come true" and said, "I have conquered many anxieties in my life, and I'm happy to face the ultimate series of khatras in this epic show under the direction of action expert Rohit Shetty. After Bigg Boss, I've always wanted to see this show, and I believe my Bappa has one again given my request. I'm prepared to put my physical and mental abilities to the test on the programme because it's an opportunity of a lifetime.

Ulka Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Urfi Javed have reportedly rejected the offer to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Recently, Karan Tacker refused the rumours of joining the show.

