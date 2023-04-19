Is Krushna Abhishek avoiding a return to The Kapil Sharma Show owing to monetary issues? Actor reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRUSHNAABHISHEK, KAPILSHARMA Is Krushna avoiding a return to The Kapil Sharma show?

Krushna Abhishek was a key player in the most-watched comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. In August last year, it was confirmed that Krushna Abhishek was quitting the show. There were reports that he had a rift with Kapil Sharma, but the comedian debunked the rumours. Later, it was reported that he left due to agreement issues. However, now there are speculations that Krushna might return to the show. Here's what he has to say about it.

Krushna told Etimes, "Yes, I received a call from the makers of TKSS recently. They wanted me back. However, we couldn’t reach a conclusion owing to monetary and contractual differences for the second time. Baat paise par hi aakar atki hai phir se."

He further shared that he is definitely not returning this season and that his return might be next season. "It won’t happen this season. Hopefully, I will return in the next season. Kapil and Krushna together again will be a treat for the audience, won’t it?"

The actor further went on to talk about his love for the show and his bond with Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh. He also revealed that he wasn't close to Kapil initially, but their bond has grown over the years. "I love the show and am extremely fond of the makers. It’s always been a great association with them. I have missed being a part of TKSS. I am quite attached to Archanaji (Archana Puran Singh) and Kapil. I have had a 15-year-long association with Archanaji. I must admit that I wasn’t close to Kapil when I joined the show, but now that I worked and spent time with him, I have grown extremely fond of him," said Krushna.

Meanwhile, there are rumours doing the rounds that The Kapil Sharma Show will be temporarily going off air in July. However, Kapil Sharma recently revealed that it has not yet been decided. He also disclosed that they will be going to the United States for a live tour in July.

