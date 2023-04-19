Priyanka Chopra opens up about daughter Malti Marie’s first visit to India| EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra opens up about daughter Malti Marie first visit to India

Priyanka Chopra, her husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie arrived in India earlier this month to attend the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. In Mumbai, she also kicked off the global tour for her upcoming online series Citadel. And now she's revealed what her daughter Malti Marie did on her first trip to India.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Priyanka opened up about Malti’s first visit to India and she loved everything about her visit. Priyanka confessed that earlier it used to be all about her visit and what she wants to do but this time it was unique and very special. She revealed that this was not just about her but Maltie. She took Malti to Gateway of India, Sidhi Vinayak and her nani’s house as well.

Opening up about her daughter's first visit to Mumbai, she added, "It was Malti's first time in India. It was Malti's first time in Mumbai. She loves it. She loved everything about it, from the sights to the sounds, to the food... from going to her nani's house, which is my mom's house. She loved everything about it."

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her debut web series Citadel. She will star in the series along with Richard Madden. The actress will also star in the upcoming movie Love Again with Sam Heughans. She has also announced that she will be a part of another Hollywood movie Heads of State. Closer home Priyanka will star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

