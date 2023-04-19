It's Official! Yrf unveils ‘Pathaan X Tiger’ theme starring Salman Khan and SRK | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALACCOUNTS It's Official! Yrf unveils ‘Pathaan X Tiger’ theme starring Salman Khan and SRK

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, will soon share the screen in Tiger Vs Pathaan. The film, which is part of YRF's Spy Universe, is probably one of the most anticipated. The Pathaan X Tiger theme song, composed by Vishal-Shekhar features SRK and Salman from one of the most loved scenes of the film and is the perfect tease for the fans of the superstars, for their next collaboration!

While Pathaan was a box office success for a variety of reasons, we may have let out the loudest cheer when YRF's two spies, Pathaan and Tiger, AKA, SRK and Salman Khan, met on-screen. But do you recall the upbeat music that accompanied their combat scenes? YRK has finally published the Pathaan x Tiger theme, and fans are overjoyed! Watch the song here:

Soon after the theme song was released, fans rushed to the comment section to shower love on their favourite actors. While several users wrote ‘goosebumps’, others argued that Tiger Vs Pathaan will surely be a blockbuster. “Hats off to Siddharth Anand the presentation of SRK and Salman in this scene was too good….Handling two giants isn’t a easy a thing, but he nailed it," one of the fans wrote. “One of the greatest scene in Bollywood with legendary musical composition, cannot wait to see SRK & Salman together again," a comment read.

About YRF Spy Universe

With all of the films from the mighty franchises "Ek Tha Tiger," "Tiger Zinda Hai," "War," and now "Pathaan," YRF Spy Universe is now one of the largest IPs in Indian cinema. With "Pathaan," YRF proudly wears the title of highest-grossing Hindi picture in the nation.

From a chronological standpoint, everything began in 2012 when Salman Khan took leadership as "Tiger" in "Ek Tha Tiger," and he reprised his character as a super-spy in the 2017 film "Tiger Zinda Hai." Then, in 2019, Hrithik Roshan dazzled the audience with "War," one of Hindi cinema's most fashionable pictures. The spy-universe concept was born with two agents in position, and "Pathaan" with its enormous collections created the ideal setting for the universe.

