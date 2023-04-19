India's Best Dancer contestant Varun Dagar accuses Delhi Police of assaulting him in CP | VIRAL VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN_DAGAR03 India's Best Dancer contestant accuses Delhi Police of assaulting him

India's Best Dancer contestant Varun Dagar shared a video on Instagram and alleged that Delhi Police brutally thrashed him in CP. He claimed that he was assaulted by the police as well as the parking managers without giving any reason. The dancer shared the whole incident on his social media which attracted much attention. He penned in Hindi that he was forcefully removed from his spot and there was a brawl when people questioned the police.

Varun Dagar wrote, "When the police came to move me away from my spot near B Block, the parking managers also jumped in, and when people questioned the cops, they got involved in fisticuffs. I was packing up my things when the parking managers caught me by collar and abused me. A cop then caught me and pulled my hair. He also hit me with his elbow and punched me and dragged me to the police van. When I asked what wrong did I do, the cop said that he will explain it to me after reaching the police station."

He added, "They had no right to assault me like this and I am now going to take legal action against them."

Several people supported the dancer and even actor Rajesh Tailang shared the video on his social media. He tweeted, "This is not a way to treat an artist. Feeling ashamed to be a Delhi citizen. Shame @DelhiPolice... Shame @CP_Heartofdelhi"

(India TV could not confirm the claim at the time of reporting)

