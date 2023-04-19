Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Is Karan Tacker the first confirmed contestant? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANTACKER Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Is Karan Tacker the first confirmed contestant?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: TV actor Karan Tacker is the newest name from the television world who is speculated to join Rohit Shetty's adventure-based reality show KKK13. The actor rose to fame with TV serials like 'Love Ne Mila Di Jodi', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', etc and has previously been a part of reality shows as well. According to IANS, Karan Tacker has been approached for the show and is yet to confirm his participation.

About Karan Tacker's entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, IANS quoted a source saying, "Karan has been approached for 'KKK13'. If things work out between the makers and the actor, he can be seen on the show."

Karan Tacker has participated in several reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 7' and 'Nach Baliye 8' and had impressed the fans with his moves.

The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is based on the format of American show 'Fear Factor'. Shiv Thakare is the first confirmed contestant of the show and most probably, the shooting for new season will begin in the month of May in Cape Town and the show start in July.

Erica Fernandes has also been approached. As per the media reports, Uorfi Javed and Nakuul Mehta can also be seen on the show. However, no official announcement has been made till now about any of the names.

The last season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' saw choreographer Tushar Kalia as the winner and Faisal Shaikh as the 1st runner up.

