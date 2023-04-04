Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Start date, contestants, where to watch online on OTT & more

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: The adventure-based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty - KKK13, is all set to return to the small screen. As soon as Bigg Boss 16 ended, fans were speculating that the reality show will hit the TV and entertain them with unimaginable stunts and action. However, the channel Colors hasn't announced or released any promo for the show yet. In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, many celebrities from the TV world will participate as contestants and battle it out to win the trophy. If you are excited about the show, know when will it begin on TV, where to watch it online on OTT and who are the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 here-

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Start date, TV Channel and Watch Online

The audience eagerly waits for every season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. The show first aired in 2008. This time also the audience is eager to know when the 13th season will start. If reports are to be believed, KKK13 will start on July 17 on Colors Channel. In May, all the contestants will leave for the shoot in a different country and then in July, the reality show will go on-air from 9.30 pm. It will be available to watch online on Voot.

Contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

The names of many TV and film stars are coming to the fore to be the contestant in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'. Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Munawar Farooqui, Disha Parmar, Nakul Mehta, Archana Gautam, Avneet Kaur and others are on the tentative contestants' list. As of now, no official confirmation has been made by the channel, makers or contestants yet.

