Apurva Agnihotri says ‘Bigg Boss is scripted’ after Priyanka Chahar loses season 16 to MC Stan

Former Bigg Boss contestant Apurva Agnihotri has said that Salman Khan hosted reality show is scripted, adding that people can now predict winners. Apurva and his wife Shilpa took to their vlog to share about their Bigg Boss 7 stay and recalled certain instances. While Shilpa shared that Bigg Boss is not scripted, Apurva disagreed. For the unversed, the duo appeared on the seventh season of Bigg Boss as participants.

Apurva and Shilpa's vlog opened with the former saying that the most common question that he is asked is whether Bigg Boss is scripted. Shilpa says, "Bigg Boss is not scripted but everyone is aware and knows that if I want to be the ‘THE’ person then what is needed to be done. They have prerequisites – react karo, content do, fight, give your point of view, be assertive. If the personality is not like that, then what to do.” However, Apurva disagreed saying, “It is scripted."

The channel knows who will react and how. And that’s why people have started predicting in recent seasons. And the makers at the end, kind of forcefully have to turn tables and surprise all with the winner name. We saw it in the recent season too else everyone would have said, ‘She (hinting at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) is channel face so she became the winner’. So the show is scripted to a certain extent."

For the unversed, in Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan were in the top 3. While everyone was predicting Priyanka to lift the trophy, MC Stan was announced the winner. He bagged the trophy of Bigg Boss 16 along with a whopping over Rs 31 lakh and a luxurious car. While the rapper was not interested in the reality show in the earlier months, he showcased his singing and comedy talent in abundance in the later half of the show. His huge fanbase and support from the mandali pushed him to the grand finale where he lifted the winning trophy. Stan defeated Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Further, Apurva added that before they entered the Bigg Boss house, participants were even crying because they were worried about their images. “You know how editing can alter narratives,” he said. Shilpa also said that neither Apurva, nor she enjoyed their Bigg Boss journey. "Thank God, we went in as a couple. Only because they made the offer for us as a couple. So, we agreed to go together. We knew, in that madness, we may not stay there for long," she said.

