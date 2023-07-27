Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam locks horns with Daisy Shah; Rohit Shetty unhappy with Aishwarya-Anjum

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Archana Gautam locks horns with Daisy Shah

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, which enjoys a huge fan following, is all about overcoming fears. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the thirteenth season of the popular stunt-based show has managed to keep us hooked to our TV screens. After Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam participated in KKK 13, where she crossed paths with Bollywood diva Daisy Shah. As the duo was placed against each other, they have now locked horns on social media.

Archana Gautam VS Daisy Shah

In one of the interviews, Daisy was asked if Archana Gautam was entertaining in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the actress denied it. She said 'not finding Archana Gautam funny' during the show. Responding to this, Archana took to her Instagram and wrote, "2 baar eliminate kiya hai na esliye @shahdaisy naraj hai mujhse koi nahi babu it's a show usme entertainment karke ke or stunt krne ke hi @colorstv pesai Deta hai. Just chill babu India loves me so much." In another post, she dropped a video of herself and warned Daisy Shah. She said, "Dekho, Ungli nahi karna mujhe varna main hath kar deti hu, phir kuch jada hi sach bol deti main."

Rohit Shetty unhappy with Aishwarya-Anjum

Recently, Aishwarya Sharma and Anjum Fakih performed a daredevil task called ‘Partner Croc Transfer with Shock’ and they opened up about the entire experience and what made the host, Rohit Shetty disappointed about their performance. Aishwarya shared, "During the crocodile stunt, I found myself frozen with fear just at the sight of these intimidating reptiles. Our fear got ahead of us and we couldn’t get ourselves to pick the creature up and put it in pen despite Rohit (Shetty) sir's support and guidance. It felt like we lost a chance to shine and most of us deeply regretted not performing the stunt to the best of our ability.”

She added that it was unfortunate for them as the host was unhappy with their stunt. “The regret got even worse when Rohit sir mercilessly bashed us and made his disappointment in us very clear. I think that’s the motivation some of us needed to gather the courage to perform this blood-curdling stunt. I’m sure the viewers will not know what to expect while watching this stunt."

Anjum added, "The crocodile stunt presented the ultimate test of my courage and composure. Blindfolded, I had to navigate my partner while every wrong direction brought electric shock. The weight of responsibility for my teammate, who had to handle the crocodiles and return them to the pen, made me anxious. Rohit Shetty sir was right in reprimanding us, as we didn't live up to the expectations in performing this daunting stunt. It will be exciting for viewers to watch what happened next."

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu meditates in 4-degree ice bath in Bali amid acting break, shares photo

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Priya Ahuja slams 'sadist' Asit Modi, says 'replace me with...'

Latest Entertainment News