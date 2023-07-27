Samantha Ruth Prabhu meditates in 4-degree ice bath in Bali amid acting break, shares photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break from acting and enjoying a blissful vacation in Bali, keeping a check on her mental health. ith her friend. Samantha has been sharing photos and videos from the trip, revealing that she is having the best of her life. Amidst her exotic Bali adventure, Samantha revealed that she took a dip in ice water as well. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha shared a photo in which she was seen meditating in water. She captioned the post, "#IceBaths 4 degrees 6 minutes."

A few days ago, the 36-year-old actress shared a glimpse of her meditation session at the Isha Foundation. She shared a series of pictures in the post where she can be seen focusing on her mental health. In the post, she also praised the power of meditation and called it a source of strength, calm, connection, and clarity. In the pictures, Samantha is meditating along with hundreds of followers as Sadhguru guided them.

Along with the post, she wrote, ''A while ago, sitting still—without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting and turning—seemed almost impossible. But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity..Who would have thought that something so simple could be so powerful.''

Samantha announced break from the acting

Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her acting break earlier this month after wrapping up the Citadel India shoot. Dropping the glimpse, Samantha wrote, "And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming. The family I didn’t know I needed Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never giving up on me. I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud. Thank you for the role of a lifetime, i.e., until you write to me the next".

Samantha's work front

Samantha, is one of the most renowned and popular actresses in the industry and has some interesting projects lined up. Besides Citadel India, Samantha will soon also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. It is a romantic drama which marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together.

