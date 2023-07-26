Diljit Dosanjh to collaborate with Cheap Thrills singer Sia? Duo’s photo excites fans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Diljit Dosanjh with Sia

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh took to social media to share a series of pictures of himself from a recording studio with Australian singer Sia, who is known for hits like Cheap Thrills, Move Your Body, etc.

In the pictures, Diljit can be seen greeting the Cheap Thrills singer, both hugging each other with beaming smiles. Apart from Sia, American record producer Greg Kurstin, who has worked with singers such as Harry Styles and Paul McCartney, was also seen posing with the Punjabi singer in one of the pictures.

Meanwhile, Sia was looking glamorous in a green dress adorned with a colorful hair accessory, while Diljit Dosanjh looked stylish in a black and brown ensemble, complemented by a distinctive blue turban-like headgear.

Along with sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, “Unstoppable vibe Sia”. The purpose of the meeting hasn’t been disclosed yet, but there are speculations that there might be a musical collaboration between the trio for a new song.

As soon as Diljit dropped the pictures on social media, users thronged the comment section. One user wrote, “New remix to unstoppable or is it a new song?”. While another commented, “Diljit Dosanjh is just everywhere with everybody. Diplo, Taylor Swift, A Boogie now Sia. Love to see it”.

Sia too shared the same pictures on her Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Diljit recently shared the first look at his upcoming film Punjab 95. “Waheguruji ka Khalsa, Waheguruji ki Fateh (A Sikh prayer)! World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Presenting the first look of Punjab 95, a compelling story based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra ji."

Latest Entertainment News