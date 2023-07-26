MS Dhoni to make his debut in films? Legend's wife Sakshi REVEALS this about Mahi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni

Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, recently revealed that her husband is open to acting. Fondly called 'Thala' among the South audience, Mahi along with his wife, recently announced their maiden production venture 'LGM' AKA 'Let's Get Married' with Harish Kalyan and Ivana. Sakshi was speaking at a press conference in Chennai, when she talked about cricketer's acting debut.

She revealed that her husband has never been camera-shy. When asked if Dhoni will take up the role of a lead character in a film, Sakshi replied 'If there is something good then he might just do it'. She said, "If there’s something good, he may just (do it). He is not camera-shy. He has been acting in advertisements since 2006, and he is not afraid of facing the camera. So, might do it if there’s something good."

Dhoni to take up action film

Talking about the genre, Sakshi added that the cricketer will be best-suited for action films. "Action. He is always in action. What would you choose for him? If we plan to make a movie with MS Dhoni as a hero, then it will only be an action-packed entertainer. If a character with a good story and good message comes, then MS Dhoni will consider acting in a movie."

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun's 'huge fan' Sakshi Dhoni says she has 'watched all his movies dubbed in Hindi'

About Let’s Get Married

Dhoni Entertainment's Let’s Get Married stars Harish Kalyan and Ivana. Directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, the film also stars Nadiya, Yogi Babu and RJ Vijay. The poster of the film showed Harish holding an engagement ring box with mother Nadiya and love interest Ivana tied up to him with a ring. Sharing it, the actor wrote in the caption, "Pinching myself as namma Thala @msdhoni himself released the first look of #LGM. What more could a die hard fan ask for? Thank you sir. This ride only gets better from here."

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Priya Ahuja slams 'sadist' Asit Modi, says 'replace me with...'

Latest Entertainment News